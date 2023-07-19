Pierce County man believed to be first in state with fungus that can be deadly

TACOMA, Wash. — A Pierce County man is believed to have the first locally caught case of Candida auris, a fungus that can cause serious infections and is resistant to multiple drugs.

He was diagnosed with the fungus on July 13.

More than 1 in 3 patients with a C. auris infection dies, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

C. auris is a kind of yeast that can severely sicken someone, especially those who already have serious conditions and have been hospitalized — particularly in intensive care units — as well as nursing homes.

Patients who have the fungus can carry and spread it even if they’re not sick.

The man tested positive for the fungus at Kindred Hospital Seattle–First Hill while he was being screened before being admitted. Before that, he was hospitalized at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma for about six weeks, Pierce County health officials said.

The man has several serious medical conditions and has not recently left the state.

The state health department issued an alert about the case. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is working with the state, Public Health Seattle-King County, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and Kindred Hospitals to investigate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are most at risk are people who:

Have many existing medical problems.

Live in nursing homes or have had frequent hospital stays.

Have a central venous catheter or other lines or tubes entering their body.

Have weakened immune systems.

The CDC says the risk of a healthy person, including healthcare workers, getting a C. auris infection is extremely low.

