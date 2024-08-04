Pierce County deputies search for suspect who shot, killed man on Pacific Avenue in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Pacific Avenue in Parkland.

Around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators received a call about a shooting on Pacific Avenue, near 119th Street South.

A man was found shot dead in the road, right in front of a bus stop, with a firearm, officials said.

Shell casings and live ammunition were found near the area as well, they added.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office at Parkland Shooting (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect(s) drove off northbound on Pacific Avenue.

After deputies arrived at the scene and blocked the road, a deputy was assaulted by a family member who tried entering the scene as a crowd began showing up, detectives said.

The man was arrested for third-degree assault.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Alec Brandli, who said he saw the victim on the ground as he was driving home.

“So, I turned around at the nearby gas station, thinking okay someone could’ve fallen. Someone maybe got hurt. So let me turn around and see if they need assistance,” he said.

But when he got closer, he started to understand what had happened.

“That was when I realized, he had been shot. There was a lot of blood on the ground,” he told KIRO 7 News.

Brandli said he blocked oncoming traffic with his truck and quickly hopped out.

“I started searching for a pair of gloves in my truck, in my toolbox, anything I can possibly think of to find. At the same time I was directing everyone nearby to call 911,” he shared.

A man, who did not want to be identified due to safety concerns, said that he knew the victim.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office at Parkland Shooting

“He was young. Seems like he was very smart,” he said. “I’m seeing family members post about it. I can only imagine what they’re going through. I know mentally, they’re going through a hard time.”

“Kind of hurts. It hurts my soul. That person could’ve been someone. Could’ve did something for this community. It was another human being just like me. That person’s not here no more,” he added.

If you have any details that can help detectives with this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group