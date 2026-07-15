Pierce County deputies rescue dog that fell 40 feet down cliff

A Pierce County dog fell 40 feet down a cliffside in Graham last week after it was chasing a rabbit.

The dog fell in the 23600 block of Rim Road E., and a nearby resident could hear the dog in distress and sent out a call for help, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced.

PCSO’s trained Search and Rescue Ropes Team was dispatched to the scene and hoisted a deputy down the cliff toward the stranded dog.

Friendly pup was back home with its owner within a day

The deputy successfully made it down to the dog, and the dog was “overjoyed” as help arrived. The deputy was pulled back to the top with the dog nestled in his arms.

“The dog’s too friendly,” the deputy said. “I can’t get him to sit still; he’s just so happy to see somebody. You can’t climb up there yourself, buddy. That’s what I’m here for. It won’t stop licking me.”

PCSO noted that the owner of the dog could not be located at the time and was transported to the Tacoma Humane Society. Deputies later learned that the dog’s name was Nico and reunited with its owner the following day.

“We are glad Nico was OK and reunited with her family. We hope she will be more careful chasing rabbits in the future,” the sheriff’s department stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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