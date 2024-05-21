Pierce County deputies looking for driver who fled fatal motorcycle accident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run motorcycle collision Saturday Night in the Summit View area.

Around 9:20 p.m. in the 14400 block of Canyon Road East, a motorcyclist collided with the back of a vehicle. A second vehicle then struck the rider and did not stop.

Deputies hope the public can help identify the vehicle and lead them to the driver.

The vehicle was a dark SUV with a spare tire mounted to the tailgate. A witness thought the vehicle was an Isuzu Rodeo.

Deputies are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video to call 911.

