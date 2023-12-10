Pierce County deputies arrest man who allegedly murdered the mother of his child

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered the mother of his child Saturday morning.

Deputies went to Buckley for a welfare check around 10:10 a.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“The caller stated their daughter left that morning to pick up her child in-common from his father in University Place. Instead of their daughter returning, the child’s father arrived at their house and dropped off the son,” said the PCSD.

The parents were worried about their daughter, especially because she wasn’t answering her phone.

Deputies went to the Hillside Glenn Apartment Complex where the father lived and saw her car parked there.

Deputies got a key to the apartment and found the woman dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies immediately put out a bulletin to other agencies to detain the 42-year-old father.

Detectives and forensic investigators arrived and documented the scene to try to find the man.

The PCSD said South Sound 911 dispatchers got a call about a suspicious car parked on a trail in Buckley in the 13600 block of 300th Ave East.

The car was registered to the man. Buckley Police and our Foothills Detachment Deputies responded, set up containment, and tried to arrest the man.

Deputies tried to talk to the man who wasn’t listening to them. The PCSD said deputies and Buckley officers “utilized less lethal rounds to break the window” and tried to get the man to surrender.

After an hour-long standoff in the woods, deputies used a taser and were able to take the man into custody.

The PCSD said he was taken to the hospital to be cleared and then will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder.

