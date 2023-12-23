Pierce County deputies arrest aledged 711 robber after several crashes

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a robbery suspect after they say he robbed a 7-Eleven on Dec. 16.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the 7-Eleven on 138th Street and Pacific Avenue South around 7:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the suspect was driving a dark grey sedan with a broken taillight. Just over 30 minutes later, someone told deputies that a similar vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant at 112th Street East and Waller Road East.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash, they immediately noticed the sedan matched the same description. The driver then decided to try and escape from deputies.

The video below was shared on the sheriff’s department “X” account and shows footage of the deputies’ response and chase.

The driver then crashed again into a utility pole at 128th and Waller and was handcuffed. A gun was found on the floor of the sedan.

Deputies then pulled the suspect out of a car to have him identified by the victim. However, when they opened the door, he tried to run away.

After a short chase, he was arrested again and booked into the Pierce County Jail.

He is charged with robbery, felony eluding, and escape in the 3rd Degree.

