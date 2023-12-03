Pierce County Council seeking public comment on plan for Affordable Housing Tax

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Council is asking for public comment on the Draft Expenditure and Implementation Plan for the Affordable Housing Tax.

The Pierce County Council passed the Maureen Affordable Housing Act in March 2023.

“This Plan will advance the goals of the Ordinance, the County’s Housing Action Strategy, the County’s Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness, the County’s Behavioral Health Improvement Plan, and the Continuum of Care goals,” says the draft.

Public comment will be available until December 15. You can leave feedback here.

To read the full draft, download it here.

Affordable Housing is up for #PCBudget101! Did you know the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act passed this year? It implemented a 1/10 of 1% sales tax increase for affordable housing & related services. You can comment on the draft tax plan now! https://t.co/dpNZB3cRFz pic.twitter.com/7lHNepUVET — Pierce County Council (@PierceCoCouncil) December 3, 2023

