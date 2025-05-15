Pierce Co. man accused of trying to meet up with minor for sex, having child sex abuse on his phone

TACOMA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man was indicted on attempting to entice a minor and production of images of child sexual abuse charges.

He was taken into federal custody at the end of April but was arrested last November.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly communicated with someone he thought would “provide her young daughters to him for sexual assaults.” He believed he was meeting up with an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, documents said.

When he arrived at the proposed meeting place in Marysville, he was arrested.

A review of his phone found images and video of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old that he had allegedly produced, prosecutors said.

Attempted enticement of a minor is punishable by up to life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum ten years imprisonment. Production of images of child sexual abuse is punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He pled not guilty in court on Thursday and remains detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

