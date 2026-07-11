A piece of the infamous ‘Bellingham Rock’ could be yours

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Those who have found memories of the “Bellingham Rock” can take home a small piece of the now-dismantled staple.

Before its removal in April, the rock served as a community billboard along I-5 for over 50 years. The rock has had many faces, with spray paint and other art overlaying previous work over the years.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Saturday, July 11), you can pick up a small piece of the rock at the Civic Stadium parking lot in Bellingham (1445 Puget Street).

More than 1,000 pieces, averaging about 3 inches in size, will be available free of charge.

A waiver needed to be filled out by noon on July 10. It’s unclear if the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will accept late waivers.

As of this writing, you could still submit a waiver.

The waivers are for the “recipient specifically acknowledges that the material may contain lead, cadmium and other hazardous substances and voluntarily accepts all risks associated with the material, including risks arising from handling, transportation, storage, display, alteration, exposure or disposal.”

Rock pieces will be limited to one per person until 2 p.m. to ensure as many people as possible have an opportunity. Rock pieces will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Completing a waiver form does not guarantee a rock piece will be available for pick up on Saturday, WSDOT warned.

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