PETA protests UW research center with giant monkey at Apple Cup

SEATTLE — PETA protested the University of Washington’s National Primate Research Center at the Apple Cup on Saturday.

It wants the research center closed, saying the laboratory “is notorious for allowing animals to die from strangulation, dehydration, starvation, choking on their own vomit, and mauling.”

According to the National Primate Research Center’s website, the center is doing critical biomedical research for science and medicine.

Our researchers are working to develop effective vaccines and therapies for HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases as well as new advances in genetics, neuroscience, vision, and stem cell biology and therapy,” says the center’s website.

PETA said the center was fined nearly $540,000 for not adequately searching for records PETA had requested.

