Pet food shortage: Local pet food bank in Bellevue struggles as demand rises

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Seattle Humane Society is experiencing a shortage of food donations, particularly at the shelter’s pet food bank in Bellevue.

Food and supplies can be picked up on the first and third Thursday and Saturday of each month.

They used to be available every Thursday and Saturday, but the shelter had to cut back.

“We’re seeing demand increase, everybody’s struggling right now,” said Brandon Macz with the Seattle Humane Society.

The shelter says it’s expected to be low on supplies again next month.

If you’re interested in donating, visit the Seattle Humane Society website.

