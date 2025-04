SEATTLE — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning Thursday outside a food bank in Seattle’s University District.

The stabbing was reported around 7 a.m. on April 24. near University Heights on Roosevelt Way Northeast.

According to SPD, a man was stabbed in the back and the suspect ran off.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. No suspect description has been made available.

©2025 Cox Media Group