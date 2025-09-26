Person rescued after falling over 30 feet at Little Mashel Falls

EATONVILLE, Wash. — An injured person was reportedly rescued after falling about 30-40 feet at Little Mashel Falls in Eatonville on Thursday.

Rescuers report that the patient had hurt their leg after falling approximately 30–40 feet.

They were airlifted to a local trauma hospital.

According to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, their crew worked alongside a South Pierce Fire and Rescue team on the “challenging” technical rescue, which required teamwork from multiple agencies to safely reach the patient.

