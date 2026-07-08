Person hit and killed by Sounder Train

A person was hit and killed by the Sounder Train on the North Line Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

The N Line train #1704, which runs from King Street Station to Everett Station, was canceled, Sound Transit reported.

Meanwhile, the N Line train #1702 was significantly delayed due to the fatality.

Those traveling to Everett needed to find alternate routes.

A bus was ordered and picked up passengers at 5th Ave. S. and Weller St., Sound Transit stated.

Passengers could take the 1 Line to Lynnwood or ST510 to Everett.

Service alerts can be found on Sound Transit’s website.

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