Person gets out of car after crash on SR 520 and is hit by other driver; driver sought

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol is looking for a driver who hit another driver who got out of their car on SR 520 in early April.

According to WSP, just before 1 a.m., a person had crashed on SR 520 near the Montlake Bridge.

Shortly after, dispatchers were notified of a crash close by, this time, involving a pedestrian.

A pedestrian was hit and was laying in the eastbound lanes. When troopers learned that the man was involved in the first crash and had gotten out of his car when he was hit.

The other driver that hit him took off.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2004-2009 Toyota Prius. There is no description of the driver.

After further investigation, detectives believe the suspect vehicle may be partially spray-painted red.

WSP detectives are asking anyone that witnessed or has information pertaining to this felony to email Detective Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group