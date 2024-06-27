Person falls 40 feet into blackberry bushes in Silverdale

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A person was taken to the hospital after falling 40 feet into blackberry bushes in Silverdale.

On Wednesday, crews from Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue answered a call from a person who fell into blackberry bushes in the 9000 block of Northwest Anderson Hill Road.

When crews arrived they located the person down the hill but were unable to reach the person without using a rig to lift the person.

Traffic was temporarily rerouted around Anderson Hill Road, which caused additional congestion already affected by nearby construction.

Around 4:37 p.m., the person was rescued and taken to Saint Michael Medical Center.

Crews reported no injuries but took the person to the hospital as a precaution.

©2024 Cox Media Group