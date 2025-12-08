Person dies after jumping from moving tour bus near Bellingham

Troopers with Washington State Patrol are investigating after someone jumped from a moving tour bus and died.

It happened Sunday on northbound I-5 near milepost 240, which is just south of Bellingham.

The person was a 34-year-old man from Hawaii. Their name has not been released at this time.

According to troopers, another vehicle hit the man when he jumped. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The right lane was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

🚨The right lane is blocked N5 just south of MP240 for a subject who jumped from a moving commercial tour bus. Sadly, this is a fatal incident. Please be patient while troopers on scene investigate this tragic incident. There is no ETA for the right lane to reopen. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) December 8, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group