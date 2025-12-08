Local

Person dies after jumping from moving tour bus near Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Troopers with Washington State Patrol are investigating after someone jumped from a moving tour bus and died.

It happened Sunday on northbound I-5 near milepost 240, which is just south of Bellingham.

The person was a 34-year-old man from Hawaii. Their name has not been released at this time.

According to troopers, another vehicle hit the man when he jumped. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The right lane was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

