Person dead in apparent drowning near public dock in Ballard’s Salmon Bay

A person was pulled from the water near the 24th Avenue Public Dock.

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE — One person died in what appears to be a drowning in Salmon Bay in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

Seattle Fire was dispatched to a water rescue in the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest at around 2:20 a.m. Friday after getting reports of a person in the water who needed help.

Rescue swimmers entered the water near the 24th Avenue Public Dock. found a person and brought them to shore.

That person was declared dead.

Seattle Police are investigating.

No information has been released about the victim.


