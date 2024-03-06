People who have brain fog, other symptoms after long COVID sought for study

SEATTLE — Participants are needed for a national clinical trial evaluating possible treatments for brain fog and other symptoms following long COVID.

RECOVER — Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery — includes several nationwide studies that will assess potential therapies such as drugs, medical devices and others.

UW Medicine is an enrollment site for the RECOVER-NEURO trial. Its scientists will help evaluate therapies for brain fog, memory lapses, difficulty focusing and other persistent cognitive issues that some people who have had long COVID experience.

Those with long COVID can have the symptoms constantly or intermittently months after they were first infected.

Though symptoms vary, some problems commonly reported are fatigue, brain fog, decreased physical endurance, memory lapses or difficulty learning and solving problems, according to UW Medicine.

For more information about the study, visit this link.

If you’d like to enroll in the trial, please email uwrecoverstudy@uw.edu.

©2024 Cox Media Group