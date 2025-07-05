Pedestrian on sidewalk hit and killed in Pierce County

PARKLAND, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for DUI vehicular homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Parkland on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP)

At around 6:40 p.m., the driver was heading north on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South when she allegedly left the road, hit a light pole and a 40-year-old woman on the sidewalk, a WSP report said.

Crews tried to treat the woman who was hit, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old woman behind the wheel was arrested and charged with DUI vehicular homicide, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The northbound lanes of SR7 were blocked for over three hours while crews were on scene.

