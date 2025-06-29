Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by bus on Evergreen Way in Everett

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a bus Saturday afternoon in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department.

The collision happened in the 8500 block of Evergreen Way, prompting a response from the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit.

Officers said the pedestrian was injured and transported to a hospital.

The severity of the injuries were not released.

Following the crash, three southbound lanes of Evergreen Way were closed as investigators worked at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details have been released.

