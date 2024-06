A person was hit by a car after possibly running into traffic on State Route 520, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the reported collusion on eastbound SR 520 in Redmond near the Sammamish Parkway.

At this time, there was no update on injuries.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol said the person “apparently ran into traffic.”

©2024 Cox Media Group