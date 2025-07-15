PCC Community Markets opens first ‘small format’ store in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Today, PCC Community Markets opened its smaller format store in downtown Seattle.

The company announced the new store last month.

It’s located at 4th Avenue and Union Street.

“PCC returning to Rainier Square is huge for people who visit, work and live in downtown,” said Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO Jon Scholes. “Residents and workers have had this re-opening circled on the calendar for a while. The new store format is tailor-made for a downtown with a record residential population and workers coming back in larger numbers. These types of retailers are additive to the vibrancy of downtown.”

The store offers convenient options for breakfast, lunch, and after-work grab-and-go items.

The store also features signature deli items from the PCC Market Kitchen, a hot bar, and a salad bar.

PCC says the store also has a selection of everyday essentials for smaller shopping trips.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’ll be managed by longtime PCC staff member Eli Dorr-Fay, who has been part of the team since 2015.

The prior downtown store featured the artwork of Andrea M. Wilbur-Sigo of the Squaxin Island Tribe, which will now be on display at the new store. Wilbur-Sigo is the first known woman carver of many generations of carvers in the Coast Salish style.

PCC has 15 more locations in the Seattle area.

