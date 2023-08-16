PAWS to take animals from Maui, around 3,000 missing

Right now there are thousands of pets missing and hundreds that the Hawaii humane associations are trying to find new homes for in the chaos.

An estimated 3,000 animals are lost or missing, according to the Maui Humane Society. The humane society is trying to treat those found and find the owners.

“We have seen animals come through our shelter that have severe, severe burns. We have seen dogs that have essentially had their paws all the way burnt down to the bone from running from the fire,” said Katie Shannon with the Maui Humane Society.

Western Washington will be helping.

PAWS just told us they will be receiving animals. As of right now, all cats. The first transport is arriving at PAWS on Monday.

©2023 Cox Media Group