Pasado’s offering $5k for info leading to arrest of person who abducted, tortured cat in Seattle

SEATTLE — Pasado’s Safe Haven rescue is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible for torturing and killing a cat in Seattle.

On June 30, Seattle Animal Control responded to a report of a dead cat found in a dumpster at a car service shop at NE 59th St. and Roosevelt Way NE in the University District.

The cat, which is likely an indoor and outdoor cat, appears to have been abducted, tortured and killed, according to Pasado’s.

Security cameras at the business where the cat was found captured someone holding the feline just before 5 a.m.

Pasado’s said the owner of the dead cat was identified via a microchip in the pet, and Seattle Animal Control has been in contact with them.

Anyone with information should contact Seattle Animal Control at 206-386-7387. Reference case 9600346.

All tips will remain anonymous.

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