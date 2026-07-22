Parts of Cushman Trail in Gig Harbor close for maintenance

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Parts of Cushman Trail in Gig Harbor are closing this week for maintenance.
This means people who walk, bike, and jog it will need to find another way around.
According to an alert from the city, crews need to close sections while they mow and trim some vegetation in the area.
Here’s a look at the closures:
- Wednesday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Hollycroft south to city limits
- Thursday, July 23, from 7 a.m. to noon - Soundview to Kimble
- Thursday, July 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. - Grandview to Rosedale
- Friday, July 24, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Rosedale to 96th
- Monday, July 27, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Burnham to Borgen
Cushman Trail is a 6.2-mile stretch of paved trail that was developed in cooperation with Pierce County and Tacoma Power Utility.
The trail has five restrooms along it and four on-site parking locations.
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