‘Part of a family’; Latinx LGBTQIA+ organization promotes solidarity this pride

Thousands are expected to gather in Capitol Hill Saturday for Seattle’s Pride in the Park.

The annual festival at Volunteer Park will feature drag shows, food trucks, and community resources. It takes place from 12 to 7 p.m. and is free for all ages to attend.

The event will feature LGBTQIA+ performers, a high-energy dance floor, and 80+ booths featuring queer artists, businesses, and nonprofits.

Among the groups participating is Entre Hermanos, a nonprofit organization that will offer free HIV/STI testing and community resources for Latinx members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Entre Hermanos, founded in 1991 during the AIDS epidemic, provides essential health, housing, and immigration services to Latinx members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“One of the reasons we exist is for our visibility and to create a voice for ourselves,” said Edgar Longoria, Executive Director of Entre Hermanos.

The group offers free HIV and STI testing each weekday at their Seattle and Yakima locations. No appointments are necessary.

The prevention and awareness work is especially important for the organization, given that a third of new estimated HIV infections in 2022 were among Hispanic/Latinx people, according to the CDC.

Outside of the free testing, the organization also offers HIV prevention tools, case management for people living with HIV, and a support group for Latinx people living with HIV.

Their services go beyond the health sphere, too.

“They might come in for an HIV test, but they may also be struggling with housing isolation, being new to the city, being an immigrant, and not knowing how to navigate the health care system,” Longoria said.

The organization provides rental and utility case management for people experiencing housing difficulties, as well as free immigration clinics and consultations with immigration attorneys.

“A lot of the asylum cases we support are trans Latinas who did not feel safe in their home countries,” Longoria said. “It’s about life and death for many of our clients.”

The organization also operates one of the only support groups for trans Latinas in Washington state, offering a crucial space for gathering and solidarity.

“This political environment has been so hard on the Latine community, on trans, queer, non-binary, and immigrant folk,” Longoria said.

Their presence at Pride in the Park will offer a space for solidarity, free STI testing, and other support services.

“It’s important that we have a space just for us where we feel we belong and we’re part of a family,” Longoria said.

You can learn more about getting involved with Entre Hermanos here.

The organization also relies heavily on donations. You can donate to the cause here.

For more on Seattle Pride in the Park, click here. https://seattlepride.org/events/pride-in-the-park?

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