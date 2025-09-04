Part of Elliott Bay Trail closes for a month for improvements

SEATTLE — A portion of the Elliott Bay Trail is closing for a month to make some improvements for bikers.

It’s happening near Terminal 91—which is home to some of Seattle’s most productive maritime industrial facilities.

The trail connects Seattle’s Magnolia, Ballard, and Interbay neighborhoods with the downtown waterfront.

During the construction and closure, a temporary reroute will allow riders to continue a connection between the neighborhoods and the waterfront.

On Thursday, crews began the demolition of a narrow bridge sitting on Port of Seattle property.

The raised bridge was fenced on both sides and had a dogleg that often forced cyclists to stop, and walk their bikes, making a left turn and a quick right.

The narrow path also forced many cyclists to stop and wait for traffic to come through from the opposite direction before proceeding.

The 900-foot section of the trail will also be widened and repaved.

The closure began on Sept. 2. It’s projected to reopen on Oct. 2.

