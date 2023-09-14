Part of destructive Spokane County crime spree caught on camera; teens arrested

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Members of Spokane County’s new Kia/Hyundai Auto Theft Task Force say they arrested two teens who are believed to be part of a group of youngsters largely responsible for a string of stolen cars, camera thefts, and other crimes.

The crimes occurred in the city of Spokane and across Spokane County. Authorities said they formed the task force to deal with a “prolific crime spree.”

The teens were arrested on Sept. 7.

A video posted on the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page shows them smashing cars and leading police on a chase.

Police said the two teens were among those who went on a two-day crime spree that involved at least four stolen cars and ten stolen Ring cameras. They’re also accused of throwing a Ring camera through a home’s front window, breaking out a car window, and multiple prowling incidents.

Deputies said that in addition to the arrests, the task force has identified numerous other juvenile suspects.

According to authorities, the teens’ motive in the vehicle thefts was to take videos of the cars being damaged.

In many of the incidents, the thieves spray-painted the inside and outside of the cars and jumped up and down on the vehicles to damage their hoods and windows.

In the camera thefts, the suspects usually wear masks and “leave a message on the camera bragging about the theft and taunting residents,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

So far, the task force and city and county authorities have arrested four teenagers — two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

The charges for the four suspects total 26 felonies, 10 gross misdemeanors, and 1 misdemeanor crime, including robbery, vehicle and attempted vehicle theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, malicious mischief, possession of another’s ID, and possession of burglary tools.

©2023 Cox Media Group