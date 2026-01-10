A pantry of hope feeds the Marysville community

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Marysville woman’s desire to help her community is inspiring others to do the same.

Amy Richards runs the Little Free Food Pantry on 55th Avenue Northeast.

She told KIRO 7 News that the idea came to her when the government was shut down.

She said she couldn’t sit back and watch people go hungry when Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits ran out.

“I wanted to help somebody, but I didn’t know how to help at all,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference even if it was just for one person.”

On November 1, she sprang into action.

“I went through my cupboards and what I had extra of, and I bought a few things, and I set out a table, and I put a note on Facebook in all the groups saying, ‘hey, if you need anything, come by and pick it up.’”

Others started to donate items to her cause.

“One box became two, which became three,” she told KIRO 7.

Eventually, Stephanie’s HOPE – an advocacy group for victims of domestic violence – donated a little shed. Members of the community helped her build it and donated shelves to her cause.

The pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It features food, toiletries, gloves, hats and socks.

“We’re just trying to be there for people and also let them know that the entire community is supporting them,” she told KIRO 7 News. “It’s not me buying groceries. It’s your neighbor. It’s the person from across town.”

