Pacific Northwest Metals in Longview fire continues to burn

The Longview Fire Department and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue are currently on scene at Pacific Northwest Metals off of Paper Way, responding to a large scrap pile fire. According to the department, the fire started Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement from the department, they expect to remain on scene for several hours.

The department asked that residents and businesses in the surrounding neighborhoods “stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid breathing the smoke whenever possible.”

The department said that anyone nearby with asthma or other health concerns should take special care to avoid going outside until the air quality improves.

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