Over 750 acres burned; residents evacuated for Locust Grove Fire near Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State fire assistance was mobilized overnight to support local firefighters working to contain the Locust Grove Fire in Benton County, near Kennewick.

The fire reportedly burned over 750 acres before it was contained.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Locust Grove Fire started on Thursday, July 23, at approximately 9:12 p.m. Level 2 and 3 evacuations were in place for parts of the area last night before firefighters were able to get the wildfire under control at around 1 a.m.

🚨SR397 Closure 🚧SR397 at mp4 just east of S Olympia St and SR397 at S Bofer Canyon Rd is blocked due to the heavy smoke. The fire is approximately a mile wide and burning in a westward direction. #Wildfire #Kennewick #SR397 #closed pic.twitter.com/CVP5xv2gsK — District 3 PIO (@wspd3pio) July 24, 2026

By 8 a.m. Friday, Benton County Fire District #1 confirmed that the fire was under control, estimating that it had burned around 750-800 acres of natural vegetation. Some fences and utility poles were damaged, but no structures were lost, the fire department added.

State resources will help with mop-up activities on Friday.

“We want to thank the many MANY regional partners who responded to assist, including, but not limited to, the City of Kennewick for opening up the Gesa Carousel of Dreams as an evacuation shelter and Red Cross for managing the shelter,” wrote Benton County Fire District #1.

The fire department asked that residents continue to stay out of the area while crews are mopping up.

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