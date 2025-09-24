Over 3,200 survivors use King County’s new protection order portal

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) is touting the success of its relatively new protection order portal.

The portal launched in June 2024 and is a collaboration with Microsoft. It allows victims of gender-based violence to file for a protection order on a computer, tablet, or cell phone, without ever having to go to the courthouse.

“There are thousands of people in King County who have people in their lives they are afraid of, and they don’t know who to turn to,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said. “The protection order portal means that now everyone has somewhere to turn. In a time of constrained budgets, this technology solution is a smart use of our limited resources–and I’m grateful to Microsoft for partnering with us to help protect crime survivors.”

Since the portal launched, more than 3,200 survivors have accessed the free, cutting-edge technology, which allows them to initiate a protection order in a matter of minutes.

Using King County’s protection order portal

Through a series of questions, petitioners are guided to the type of protection order best suited for their unique situation; they are also connected to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Protection Order Advocates, who can further assist them.

The protection order portal harnesses the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, which uses cloud technology to combine data analytics, customer interaction, and workflow management to meet the needs of protection order seekers. The portal removes the guesswork in seeking a protection order and leaves petitioners with clear next steps.

“At Microsoft, we see technology as a force for breaking down barriers, enhancing accessibility and improving lives,” Corporate Vice President for U.S. Public Sector Industry Chris Barry said. “As a King County resident, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that thoughtful public-private collaboration can have. This collaboration exemplifies how we can work together to deliver vital services equitably and advance public safety in the communities we call home.”

Protection order program helps over 150,000 survivors

Earlier this year, the KCPAO’s Protection Order Advocacy Program celebrated its 36th anniversary.

Since the program began, more than 150,000 survivors have been assisted. There’s been a big increase in the need for protection orders in the past few years, with 45% more protection orders filed in 2023 compared to 2019.

