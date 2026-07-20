Kaiser Canyon Fire in Okanogan County expands over 60,000 acres, 0% contained

As of Sunday, the Kaiser Canyon Fire has burned 60,226 acres, according to the Kaiser Canyon Fire Information Center.

Level 3 evacuation orders are in place in Okanogan County, according to fire officials. This means anyone still in the area should leave now.

The fire may have been caused by lightning and is burning just south of Buffalo Lake Road and Agency, near the town of Nespelem.

As of Sunday evening, the fire was zero percent contained. State fire officials say the fire started at approximately 6:04 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Sunday evening, the fire command center told KIRO 7 that 500 personnel had been dispatched to fight the fire.

According to the center in Northeast Washington, the Interagency Fire Center Team Three will hand over command of the fire response to Northern Rockies National Team Two on Monday morning.

In a statement to KIRO 7, the command team said hot, dry, and windy conditions pushed the fire east toward Owhi Flats and into Ferry County on Sunday.

Fire crews focused on protecting structures and stopping forward progression, according to the statement, but the steep terrain, shifting winds, and low humidity increased “active fire spread” late Sunday afternoon.

According to the command center, firefighters continued working through the night on Sunday.

Evacuations:

According to a release from Okanogan County Saturday morning, the fire was on top of the Owhi flats area, moving north towards Nespleem Friday evening.

Everyone in Nespelem, Cache Creek Road, and those on both sides of SR 155 to Jackson Ranch in the Owhni flats were told to leave immediately.

Officials asked those in the area to evacuate on State Route 155 towards the Coulee Dam.

Shelters:

Red Cross shelter at the Omak Long House, 25 Mission Road, Omak, WA

Red Cross Shelter at the Coulee Dam High School Gym at 503 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam, WA

Animal Shelters:

The Ridge Riders Rodeo Grounds (Colorama Pro Rodeo) and the Okanogan County Fairgrounds are available to provide temporary shelter for dogs, cats, and livestock belonging to individuals affected by the Kaiser Canyon Fire.

Ridge Riders Rodeo Grounds (Colorama Pro Rodeo), 2209 Alcan Rd NE, Grand Coulee, WA

Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

Resources:

An updated evacuations and closures map can be found here: perimetermap.com

The official Facebook page for the Colville Tribal broadcast system (Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information) has been posting frequent updates about evacuations and shelters.

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