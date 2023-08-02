Over $200k in damage after 9 cars catch fire in Lynnwood apartment parking lot

Nine cars caught on fire Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Lynnwood apartment complex, according to South Snohomish Fire and Rescue.

At about 6 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene and got the fire out quickly.

There was no damage to the apartments. And no residents or firefighters were injured.

In all, six cars were destroyed and three more damaged, with an estimated loss of $200k.

According to South Snohomish Fire and Rescue, the investigation into the fire is still active, however, they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette in the landscaping near the cars.

Video of the fire was provided to us by Justin Hale, who lost two cars in the fire.

©2023 Cox Media Group