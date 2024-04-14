Over 12k customers without power in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Over 12,000 customers were without power throughout South Seattle on Sunday afternoon, according to Seattle City Light.

By 4:10 p.m., power returned for 7,000 customers, with just over 5,000 remaining.

The majority of outages are around the Seattle neighborhoods of Boulevard Park and Burien.

According to Seattle City Light, the outages began around 2:30 p.m.

At this time, Seattle City Light is investigating the cause of the outage.

The estimated time of restoration is expected to around 9:30 p.m.





