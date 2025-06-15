Over 1.1 million Anker power banks recalled due to fire hazard, officials say

More than 1.15 million portable power banks are being recalled nationwide after several incidents of overheating, fires and explosions were reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects Anker Innovations’ “PowerCore 10000” portable chargers with model number A1263. The lithium-ion battery in these devices can overheat and pose a risk of melting, smoke, and fire, the CPSC said in a safety alert issued Thursday.

Anker, which is based in China, acknowledged the safety concerns and said the recall is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers.”

The company and CPSC have documented at least 19 incidents involving the chargers, including two cases where users suffered minor burns and 11 reports of property damage totaling more than $60,700.

The recalled chargers were sold online between June 2016 and December 2022 for about $27. Retailers included Anker’s website, Amazon, eBay and Newegg.

Customers who have the affected model are advised to stop using it immediately.

Anker is offering free replacements, but consumers must first submit a photo of their power bank showing the model number, serial number, their name, the date, and the word “recalled” written on the product.

Both Anker and the CPSC emphasized that these devices should not be disposed of in regular trash or curbside recycling due to the fire risk from lithium-ion batteries.

Instead, users should follow local disposal guidelines for electronics or hazardous materials.

Consumers can find more information and register for the recall at Anker’s recall site.

©2025 Cox Media Group