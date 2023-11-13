Local

Out-of-service Yakima ferry causes 6 Sunday route cancellations

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State Ferries vessel Yakima The Yakima was damaged. (KIRO 7 News)

The M/V Yakima is out of service for the remainder of Sunday due to mechanical issues, according to a Sunday press release from WSDOT.

The following ferry routes have since been canceled:

  • 5:20 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor.
  • 6:25 p.m. Friday Harbor to Lopez.
  • 7:10 p.m. Lopez to Anacortes.
  • 8:25 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez.
  • 9:15 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor.
  • 10:05 p.m. Friday Harbor to Anacortes.

However, two routes will continue to operate as normal:

  • 6:00 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez/Friday Harbor and return.
  • 6:30 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw/Orcas and return.

New reservations are now blocked and all no-show fees are waived. People with existing reservation holders will be loaded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WSDOT says that “updates will be provided as conditions change.”

