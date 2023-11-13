Out-of-service Yakima ferry causes 6 Sunday route cancellations

The M/V Yakima is out of service for the remainder of Sunday due to mechanical issues, according to a Sunday press release from WSDOT.
The following ferry routes have since been canceled:
- 5:20 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor.
- 6:25 p.m. Friday Harbor to Lopez.
- 7:10 p.m. Lopez to Anacortes.
- 8:25 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez.
- 9:15 p.m. Lopez to Friday Harbor.
- 10:05 p.m. Friday Harbor to Anacortes.
However, two routes will continue to operate as normal:
- 6:00 p.m. Anacortes to Lopez/Friday Harbor and return.
- 6:30 p.m. Anacortes to Shaw/Orcas and return.
New reservations are now blocked and all no-show fees are waived. People with existing reservation holders will be loaded on a first-come, first-serve basis.
WSDOT says that “updates will be provided as conditions change.”
