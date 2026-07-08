Orting to have planned power outage Thursday night into Friday morning

ORTING, Wash. — The City of Orting is preparing its residents for a planned overnight power outage Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the city, electricity will be shut off from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. so crews can safely complete work on the Kansas Street Improvement Project.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as this important infrastructure work is completed safely,” the City of Orting wrote.

The Kansas Street Improvement Plan is an effort to rebuild the roadway on Kansas Street, while also improving water and stormwater utilities and enhancing safety through sidewalk improvements and rapid-flashing beacons at crosswalks.

The project was first introduced in 2020, with construction beginning earlier this year. Construction is expected to last a year and a half.

The outage is expected to affect areas between Calistoga Street and Harman Way to the south, and the McMillin Bridge and Trailhead to the north.

Puget Sound Energy is contacting affected customers directly.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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