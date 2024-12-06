Orphaned puppies found and rescued after mother dies

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County recovered six orphaned puppies that were found in “dire condition” after their mother had tragically died.

According to the shelter, the 8-week-old shepherd puppies were malnourished, dehydrated, and susceptible to hypothermia.

On Wednesday, the puppies were found by a community member and brought to the shelter. They are now in the care of the Humane Society receiving urgent medical attention, including IV fluids, parasite preventatives, and heated kennels.

While the puppies are receiving around-the-clock care in a foster home, the shelter says that their ongoing needs are putting a strain on the shelter’s resources.

“As the weather grows colder, our open-admission shelter must be prepared to respond quickly to animals in urgent need, like these six puppies,” said Leslie Dalzell, Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Community support is essential to ensuring we have the resources to provide life-saving treatment for the animals who need us most.”

To donate towards care for these six puppies and others at the shelter, visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/six-puppies.

If you’d like to learn more about fostering and providing a temporary safe space for animals in need, visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.





