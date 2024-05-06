Original Starbucks in Pike Place temporarily closed after weekend vandalism

SEATTLE — The first Starbucks in Pike Place is back open today after being closed all weekend.

The company says the store was vandalized Friday night.

Seattle Fire responded to the incident, firefighters were seen out front, and some of the storefront windows were broken.

In a statement Starbucks said, “We are aware of the vandalism that occurred at 1912 Pike Place Friday night . Fortunately, the store was closed, and all partners (employees) and customers are safe. 1912 Pike Place is our original store, where so much connection and kindness has taken place for more than half a century. The store is open and serving customers and the community again.”

“The good part is the employees fixed everything as soon as possible and we didn’t even notice that it was vandalized,” said Laura DeDiego.

Tourists are glad the store is back open because many say this is at the top of their must do list.

“The market and the first Starbucks is definitely on the list,” said Samantha Sesate.

“We say the first thing that we are going to do this morning is go and visit the first Starbucks,” said DeDiego

©2024 Cox Media Group