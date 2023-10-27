ORCA transit cards to be added to Google Wallet

SEATTLE — Paying for a ride is becoming even more convenient for some transit riders.

Google announced it will soon let people add their ORCA transit cards to Google Wallet.

That means you’ll be able to tap your phone to pay for a ride rather than trying to find your card.

You can also get your new transit card instantly, reload your existing card, and view your card balance and transaction history.

Google isn’t saying when the addition will begin.

It’s part of the company’s effort to make digital payments available to commuters in more than 500 cities around the world.





