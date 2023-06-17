Online retailer Zulily cutting more employees

SEATTLE — Zulily is the latest Seattle-based company planning on laying off employees.

Like many others, the online retailer is pointing to declining revenue.

In a statement to KIRO 7, a spokesperson said, in part, that it’s eliminating some corporate positions as the company focuses on “transforming the business for the future.”

The company would not say how many people are losing their jobs.

Zulily last laid off employees in March.

The company employs more than 800 people in Seattle and about 1,900 overall, according to its LinkedIn page.

