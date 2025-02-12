One person hurt, dog dead in Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person is hurt and their dog is dead after a house caught on fire in Bellevue.

According to the fire department, it happened just after midnight at a home on 168th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 8th Street.

Bellevue firefighters say when they arrived, they found flames coming from the basement and with help from Redmond and Eastside Fire, they were able to extinguish the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns.

Crews say they found the dog, who did not survive the fire, in the room where it started.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Just after midnight, we responded, along with Redmond Fire and @EastsideFire, to a residential fire near 168th Ave Se and SE 8th ST. On arrival, crews found active fire coming from the basement & worked to aggressively extinguish it. One occupant was transported to a hospital for… pic.twitter.com/WJjcrXlUjp — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) February 12, 2025





