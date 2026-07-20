One person hospitalized after crashing on Highway 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after crashing their car on Highway 16.

It happened near Sprague Avenue in Tacoma around 10:30 p.m. The driver was heading east at the time.

According to Tacoma Fire, crews had to pull the driver out of the car.

Two lanes were blocked for at least an hour.

Washington State Patrol is investigating what caused the driver to crash. They were the only person in the car at the time.

10:33pm Sunday, EB hwy 16 & Sprague - Tacoma Fire's Engine 17 spotted a single car after an accident on hwy 16. They called for additional crews. Paramedics arrived, treated & stabilized the patient. Crews extricated driver from car. 2 lanes were blocked for at least 1 hour. MORE pic.twitter.com/N3TAm4eXtx — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 20, 2026

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