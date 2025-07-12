One person drowns in Lake Sammamish

LAKE SAMMAMISH, Wash. — East Side Fire and Rescue (ESFR) says one person has died after reportedly drowning in Lake Sammamish on Friday.

Crews responded to the Bella Mira Condos dock at 11:25 a.m. to reports that someone may have fallen off the dock.

Rescue swimmers found the person 10 minutes after they arrived but despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead, ESFR said.

The initial caller to 911 said the person who reportedly fell into the water may have been medically vulnerable, according to East Side Fire.

The victim was first reported missing before divers were able to locate them, authorities say.

EFR responded to a call for a missing person, last seen on the Bella Mira Condos dock at 11:25 AM. Rescue swimmers were able to locate the missing subject in the water ten minutes after arrival. Live saving efforts were performed but ultimately unsuccessful. pic.twitter.com/98uCmcYM0i — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) July 11, 2025

