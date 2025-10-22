Local

One person dead, two hospitalized after crash on Highway 101

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash on US-101 in Clallam County.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Toyota Scion was heading east and tried to turn left onto Pierce Road, but didn’t yield to oncoming traffic.

A Subaru Outback hit them, and the cars rolled, landing in a ditch. One vehicle caught fire, and troopers said it was contained inside the engine compartment.

The driver of the Scion, 64-year-old Arthur Hetzel from Marysville, died after he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Subaru, 70-year-old Bruce Parsons, and his passenger, 70-year-old Cynthia Parsons from Port Ludlow, were taken to Olympic Medical Center. No word on how serious their injuries are. Troopers noted that both were wearing their seat belts.

According to the report from Washington State Patrol, drugs or alcohol appear to be involved in the crash.

