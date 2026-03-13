One person arrested after woman shot to death at Auburn home

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department says a woman is dead after someone shot her at a home on 125th Court Southeast.

It happened around noon on Friday.

A male suspect has been taken into custody.

At this time, investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation.

Early information indicates the incident may be related to a domestic violence situation.

This is an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group