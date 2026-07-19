Man dies after Green River Gorge drowning

According to Puget Sound Fire, just after 5 p.m., local agencies received calls of a man struggling in the water near the Green River Gorge.

When responders arrived, the man had been removed from the water by people in the area. While lifesaving care was attempted, the man was declared dead at the scene.

In a social media post, public information officers in the area said multiple agencies had responded to the scene, including Puget Sound Fire, Enumclaw FD, VRFA, South King Fire and Rescue, and King County Medic One.

Puget Sound Fire spokesperson Pat Pawlak told KIRO 7 that the area near the gorge is a popular swimming spot and that agencies are often called there due to the volume of visitors during the summer months.

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