One killed in crash along SR 6 in Chehalis

CHEHALIS, Wash. — One person was killed after a car and a semi truck collided along State Route 6 in Chehalis this morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. along eastbound SR 6, near Donahoe Road.

Washington State Patrol confirmed that the driver of the car was killed.

According to Trooper Russell with WSP, there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Trooper Russell told drivers that the roadway would remain fully blocked for an extended period of time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told drivers to avoid the area and use a different route if possible.

